The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

There's a moment near the top of this Sylvan Esso Tiny Desk (home) concert when Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn exchange glances and love spills from their eyes and into my heart. If you're stuck at home, this is the way to do it!

The Durham, N.C., couple gives us three songs from their home couch using modular synths, a rhythm machine and Amelia's heartfelt vocals. This home concert stands in sharp contrast to Sylvan Esso's remarkable new film, WITH, which features a host of their dear friends reshaping and reimagining their brilliant catalog of songs during the duo's 2019 tour. Add that to your list of things to do while sitting on your couch, hopefully with someone you like.

SET LIST

"Die Young"

"Rewind"

"Radio"

