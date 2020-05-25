© 2020 WFAE
Answering Your Coronavirus Questions: Death Toll, Immigration And Acts Of Kindness

Published May 25, 2020 at 8:50 PM EDT
People walk past "COVID-19" drawn in the sand amid the coronavirus pandemic in Brooklyn on Sunday. The death toll from the coronavirus in the United States is nearing 100,000 as states begin to lift some of their restrictions, including beach access.
On this broadcast of The National Conversation,an infectious disease doctor answers your questions about the COVID-19 death toll as the number nears 100,000 in the United States. We'll also answer your questions about immigration and how to deal with tough scenarios, and author Cheryl Strayed joins us to talk about kindness and neighborliness during the pandemic.

