Answering Your Coronavirus Questions: Death Toll, Immigration And Acts Of Kindness

On this broadcast of The National Conversation,an infectious disease doctor answers your questions about the COVID-19 death toll as the number nears 100,000 in the United States. We'll also answer your questions about immigration and how to deal with tough scenarios, and author Cheryl Strayed joins us to talk about kindness and neighborliness during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.