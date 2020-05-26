© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nation & World

Answering Your Coronavirus Questions: Global Health, Small Businesses, Silver Linings

Published May 26, 2020 at 8:50 PM EDT
People eat outside of a restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on May 18.
People eat outside of a restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on May 18.

On this broadcast of The National Conversation,we'll answer your questions about how the coronavirus is affecting health around the world. An emergency physician will talk about what scientists have learned in the last 10 weeks about the virus and what researchers do and don't know. We'll also hear some of your stories about silver linings found in the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Nation & World