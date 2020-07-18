© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nation & World

VIDEO: How Running's White Origins Led To The Dangers Of 'Running While Black'

By Gene Demby
Nick Michael
Published July 18, 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT

Since two white men killed Ahmaud Arbery while he was out for a jog, there has been a lot more conversation about "running while black." What's strange is that — for a few years, in fact — there has actually been increasing discussion within the running community about runners' safety. The catch? It's focused primarily on (white) women. So why, until recently, has it been easier to talk about runners' safety for white women than for runners of color? The answer involves World War II, the founder of Nike, yuppies and the Central Park Five case.

In this video episode of Code Switch, we interview runner and activist and historian and author .

You can listen to theCode Switch podcast on , Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Pocket Casts , Stitcher , and RSS .

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Nation & World
Gene Demby
Gene Demby is the co-host and correspondent for NPR's Code Switch team.
See stories by Gene Demby
Nick Michael
Nick Michael is the Acting Supervising Editor for Video at NPR. He joined NPR in 2014 as the lead video producer for Jazz Night in America, NPR's first program with companion radio and video content. Jazz Night's 2017 portfolio earned a Peabody nomination and a Webby Award for Online Film & Video. Since then, he has co-managed the growth of NPR's award-winning video team, highlights of which include co-crafting the look of NPR's signature interviews with President Obama, leading NPR's experimentation with 360 video and audio and coordinating 22 filmmakers across the country to document 2017's solar eclipse. Before NPR, Michael co-founded 1504, a creative video studio now based in Birmingham, Ala. He earned a masters in photojournalism at the Missouri School of Journalism.