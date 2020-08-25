© 2020 WFAE
Phoebe Bridgers' 'Punisher' Is An Album For The Moment

XPN | By Raina Douris
Published August 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers

A few months into the pandemic, in mid-June, Phoebe Bridgers released her second full-length solo album, Punisher. Almost immediately, social media lit up with people talking about how they connected to it: from someone wanting to spend an entire appointment playing it for their therapist to another person skipping a movie with their roommate in order to take an aimless walk and listen. Punisherhad quickly become an album for the moment, one that could make a person feel less alone in a time of self-isolation.

In this session, Phoebe Bridgers joins me to talk about how she has been dealing with that isolation and how making this album was not an isolated experience at all. Punisher was produced by Tony Berg and Ethan Gruska, who worked with her on her 2017 debut solo album, Stranger in the Alps; she was also joined by her Better Oblivion Community Center bandmate Conor Oberst, who helped write and sing on a few of the songs, but at it's core, Punisher is Phoebe's vision. We begin with her live performance of "Garden Song." Listen in the audio player above.

Copyright 2020 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
