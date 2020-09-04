© 2020 WFAE
Nation & World

It's SZA SZN: The R&B Star Returns With 'Hit Different,' Featuring Ty Dolla $ign

By Lars Gotrich
Published September 4, 2020 at 8:05 AM EDT

SZA is finally back with a track of her own after two soundtrack collaborations, one with Justin Timberlake ("The Other Side" from Trolls World Tour) and the other with Kendrick Lamar ("All the Stars" from Black Panther). It's called "Hit Different," and this time, she's got a star supporting her: Ty Dolla $ign.

With nostalgic production by The Neptunes, the new single hits that tender spot that made SZA's 2017 debut, Ctrl, hit so hard. "You wrong, but I can't get along without you," she sings, vulnerable and honest. "It's a shame and I can't blame myself, keep on lovin' you / You do it different."

SZA directs the video for "Hit Different" herself, with choreography set in a junkyard and on haystacks. At first, she dances with a group of women among broken-down cars, but takes it solo about three minutes in when the song's tempo slows to an ambient chill and SZA lays out the broken-down relationship.

There's no word as of Friday morning if "Hit Different" is a loosie or the first single from an upcoming SZA album.

