PHOTOS: Oregon Grapples With Historic Fires

By Jonathan Levinson
Bradley Parks
Published September 11, 2020 at 12:50 PM EDT
Kyle St. Clair prepares to evacuate from his home Wednesday in Molalla, Ore.
Deadly wildfires in northwest Oregon have forced residents to flee their homes, while people in the southern part of the state start to assess their losses.

Photographers Bradley W. Parks and Jonathan Levinson have been covering the wildfires for NPR member station Oregon Public Broadcasting. Here are their photos.

The charred husk of a car remains after the Santiam Fire moved through a neighborhood Wednesday near Gates, Ore.
Bradley W. Parks / Oregon Public Broadcasting
Chance Johnson hugs Sarah Hunter. The two loaded a horse into a trailer to be evacuated Wednesday in Canby, Ore.
Jonathan Levinson / Oregon Public Broadcasting
The remains of a home that burned in the Santiam Fire near Gates on Wednesday.
Bradley W. Parks / Oregon Public Broadcasting
Bridgette Noce has taken in horses and people who were evacuated from nearby areas on Wednesday in Canby.
Jonathan Levinson / Oregon Public Broadcasting
The remains of a home destroyed in the Santiam Fire near Gates.
Bradley W. Parks / Oregon Public Broadcasting
Chelsea DeVos scrambles to salvage possessions from her home as the Santiam Fire approaches near Gates.
Bradley W. Parks / Oregon Public Broadcasting
Corrected: September 11, 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT
The original version of this story said wildfires in northwest Oregon had forced 500,000 residents to flee their homes. In fact, 500,000 have either evacuated or been told to be ready to go.
Jonathan Levinson
Bradley Parks