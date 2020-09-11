PHOTOS: Oregon Grapples With Historic Fires

Deadly wildfires in northwest Oregon have forced residents to flee their homes, while people in the southern part of the state start to assess their losses.
Photographers Bradley W. Parks and Jonathan Levinson have been covering the wildfires for NPR member station Oregon Public Broadcasting. Here are their photos.
Corrected: September 11, 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT
The original version of this story said wildfires in northwest Oregon had forced 500,000 residents to flee their homes. In fact, 500,000 have either evacuated or been told to be ready to go.