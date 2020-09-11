PHOTOS: Oregon Grapples With Historic Fires

Deadly wildfires in northwest Oregon have forced residents to flee their homes, while people in the southern part of the state start to assess their losses.

Photographers Bradley W. Parks and Jonathan Levinson have been covering the wildfires for NPR member station Oregon Public Broadcasting. Here are their photos.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Bradley W. Parks / Oregon Public Broadcasting The charred husk of a car remains after the Santiam Fire moved through a neighborhood Wednesday near Gates, Ore.

Jonathan Levinson / Oregon Public Broadcasting Chance Johnson hugs Sarah Hunter. The two loaded a horse into a trailer to be evacuated Wednesday in Canby, Ore.

Bradley W. Parks / Oregon Public Broadcasting The remains of a home that burned in the Santiam Fire near Gates on Wednesday.

Jonathan Levinson / Oregon Public Broadcasting Bridgette Noce has taken in horses and people who were evacuated from nearby areas on Wednesday in Canby.

Bradley W. Parks / Oregon Public Broadcasting The remains of a home destroyed in the Santiam Fire near Gates.