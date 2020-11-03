LOCAL ELECTION UPDATES: Hours Extended At One Cabarrus County Polling Site, While Election Day Primarily Going Smoothly

Updated 3:44 p.m.

CMPD arrested a man Tuesday on a trespassing charge at a polling site in the University City area.

CMPD says it responded to complaint of possible voter intimation at about 10:30 a.m. CMPD says 36-year-old Justin Dunn of Charlotte voted at the Oasis Shrine Temple and then loitered outside the precinct while legally carrying an unconcealed firearm. A precinct official told him to leave with officers present. He was also banned from returning.

Dunn left, but CMPD says he returned about two hours later. CMPD then arrested him on a charge of second-degree trespassing.

— Konata Edwards

Updated 2:30 p.m.

No Long Lines Or Waits With Most People Voting Early Or By Mail

The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted to extend hours at four polling places after technical issues delayed the 6:30 a.m. openings that caused some voters to leave before casting their ballots.

At a 1 p.m. emergency meeting, election officials say precincts in Cabarrus, Guilford, and Sampson counties were affected.

In Cabarrus County, the Board of Elections told state officials that computer problems delayed the opening by 17 minutes. Elections Director Carol Soles said election workers at First Missionary Baptist Church were having problems with printers, and didn’t open the door for voters.

State election officials have the authority to extend voting hours. Instead of closing at 7:30 p.m., First Missionary Baptist Church will stay open an additional 17 minutes.

Otherwise, the day has gone relatively smoothly in the Charlotte area. From an excited teenager who is voting for the first time to a disillusioned man who almost didn’t vote, polling places across the Charlotte region started seeing voters as soon as the doors opened for Election Day.

But there weren’t really any long waits or lines.

John Crew turned 18 years old in September. He showed up at his precinct at Forest Hills Church in south Charlotte on Tuesday to cast his ballot.

“My dad convinced me that since this is my first time voting I should go and actually see what it’s like," Crew said. "Not just mail in (my) ballot or doing anything like that."

On the other side of the enthusiasm spectrum, there’s Doneke Wilson. The 47-year-old almost didn’t go to Precinct 24 at the Betty Rae Thomas Recreation Center. Wilson says he’s fed up with the political climate in the country, and didn’t think it mattered if he voted not.

“I just felt like it’s the right thing to do,” Wilson said. “I would like to see change. I’m getting older. My kids are growing so I would like the world to be a little different for them as opposed to what I came up in. “

Neither Crew nor Wilson had to wait to vote. Elections officials in Mecklenburg County say voting is going smoothly.

Jayne Cook, the chief judge for Precinct 24 says it’s slow, but she’s fine with that. She says most of the registered voters in that west Charlotte neighborhood already cast their ballots.

The State Board of Elections says North Carolina set a record for absentee by-mail and in-person early voting. Suzanne Andrews, the chief judge at Precinct 76 at Forest Hills Church, believes the pandemic motivated people to take care of voting early, which is uncommon for this precinct.

“A lot of our voters like to vote on Election Day,” Andrews said. “We usually get 50% of our voters. This is a very active voting precinct.”

Robert Ewing, the chief judge at Precinct 144 at St. Matthew Church in Ballantyne, describes his precinct as “medium busy.” He says 97 voters voted in the first two hours of the polls opening. Ewing says of the 4,000 registered voters, nearly 2,800 voted early.

The doors to Mountain Island Community Church had only been open for 10 minutes when Sonya Gross stepped in line to vote. Gross said she intentionally waited to vote on Tuesday.

“Just because the lines are long during early voting, I just wait for the day so I can go to my normal precinct,” Gross said.

— Coleen Harry