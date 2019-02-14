Tentative Trial Date Set For Adoptive Mother Of Erica Parsons

A judge in Salisbury Thursday tentatively scheduled the trial date for Casey Parsons, the adoptive mother of teenage murder victim Erica Parsons, for April 2020.

Erica Parson's remains were found in Chesterfield, South Carolina, on the Parson's family property in September 2016. The autopsy could not determine how Erica was killed but it showed signs of abuse.

Erica Parson's remains were found in Chesterfield, South Carolina, on the Parson's family property in September 2016 — more than three years after she was reported missing. The autopsy could not determine how Erica was killed but it showed signs of abuse.

[Related Content: Prosecutors Will Seek Death Penalty For Adoptive Father Of Erica Parsons ]

Investigators believe Casey Parsons and her husband Sandy Parsons killed their adopted daughter in late 2011. Both are charged with first-degree murder, and both could face the death penalty.

The judge Monday did not schedule a trial for Sandy Parsons. Both Casey and Sandy Parsons served time in federal prison for collecting government benefits for their adoptive daughter after her disappearance.

They're currently being held in the Rowan County jail.

Copyright 2019 WFAE