© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Jury Selection Continues In Rayquan Borum Trial

WFAE | By Sarah Delia
Published February 20, 2019 at 3:31 PM EST
Rayquan Borum

Updated: 4:50 p.m.

Jury selection continued Wednesday in the murder trial of Rayqaun Borum. Borum faces a first degree murder charge in the death of Justin Carr. Prosecutors say Carr was shot and killed in uptown Charlotte the second night of protests after the shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott. Scott was killed by a CMPD police officer in September 2016.

[ Related Content: Jury Selection Drags On In Rayquan Borum Trial ]

The defense continued its questioning of 12 potential jurors today. Attorney Mark Simmons pointed out that along with the murder charge, Borum also faces a possession of a firearm by a felony charge. Simmons spent part of the morning asking the 12 what their thoughts were on guns, if they owned a firearm, or the last time they shot one.

Simmons also asked the group how they worked with others and to give specific examples of how they've dealt with conflict when it arose in group settings. He also explained the burden of proof and reasonable doubt.

As of 3 p.m., eight jurors have been seated.

Copyright 2019 WFAE

Tags

Local NewsRayquan Borum
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia covers criminal justice and the arts for WFAE. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
See stories by Sarah Delia