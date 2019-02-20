Jury Selection Continues In Rayquan Borum Trial

Updated: 4:50 p.m.

Jury selection continued Wednesday in the murder trial of Rayqaun Borum. Borum faces a first degree murder charge in the death of Justin Carr. Prosecutors say Carr was shot and killed in uptown Charlotte the second night of protests after the shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott. Scott was killed by a CMPD police officer in September 2016.

The defense continued its questioning of 12 potential jurors today. Attorney Mark Simmons pointed out that along with the murder charge, Borum also faces a possession of a firearm by a felony charge. Simmons spent part of the morning asking the 12 what their thoughts were on guns, if they owned a firearm, or the last time they shot one.

Simmons also asked the group how they worked with others and to give specific examples of how they've dealt with conflict when it arose in group settings. He also explained the burden of proof and reasonable doubt.

As of 3 p.m., eight jurors have been seated.

