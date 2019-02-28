© 2020 WFAE
Interstate 40 Reopens After Landslide, But 1 Lane Each Way

Published February 28, 2019 at 4:24 PM EST
NCDOT officials have reopened a portion of I-40.

North Carolina transportation officials have reopened a portion of Interstate 40 closed when a landslide brought mud, rocks and other debris onto the roadway.

David Uchiyama of the N.C. Department of Transportation said Thursday that while it's reopened, I-40 only has one lane of traffic in each direction through the mountains. Prior to the reopening, traffic was being rerouted 50 miles around the spot where the slide occurred.

The department said I-40 has been closed since Feb. 22, after a rock slide covered the westbound lanes at mile marker 7.5, near exit 20. Officials said rock and other debris continued to fall on the road the following day.

