Deliberations In Rayquan Borum Trial Continue With Jurors Watching Videos Today

WFAE | By Sarah Delia
Published March 8, 2019 at 12:40 PM EST

Jurors in the Rayquan Borum murder trial today re-watched four videos at full and half-speed. One of the videos was from a documentary filmmaker.

Prosecutors claim a voice heard off camera shouting "shoot back" belongs to Borum. The video also shows Justin Carr lying on the ground bleeding from his head.

Carr's mother, Vivian Carr, left the courtroom before the video was played.

Prosecutors argue that Borum killed Carr, a Charlotte man who was shot during the second night of protests that erupted in the city after the police shooting death of Keith Scott in September 2016.

The jury is considering three charges: first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

