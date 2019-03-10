Man Fatally Shot At Convenience Store Off Tuckaseegee Road

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that took place late Saturday night northwest of uptown.

CMPD says police were called to a convenience store in the 2700 block of Tuckaseegee Road shortly after 11:00 p.m. Officers found 48-year old Richard William Carter, Jr. in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Police are investigating the shooting. No word has been given on suspects or motive.

