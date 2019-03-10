© 2020 WFAE
Local News

Man Fatally Shot At Convenience Store Off Tuckaseegee Road

WFAE | By Mark Rumsey
Published March 10, 2019 at 11:47 AM EDT

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that took place late Saturday night northwest of uptown.

CMPD says police were called to a convenience store in the 2700 block of Tuckaseegee Road shortly after 11:00 p.m. Officers found 48-year old Richard William Carter, Jr. in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Police are investigating the shooting. No word has been given on suspects or motive.

Local News2019 Homicides
Mark Rumsey
Mark Rumsey grew up in Kansas and got his first radio job at age 17 in the town of Abilene, where he announced easy-listening music played from vinyl record albums.   
See stories by Mark Rumsey