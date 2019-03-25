Police Identify Man Shot At Concord Mills Movie Theater

The victim of a shooting that occurred at the AMC movie theater at Concord Mills Sunday night has been identified. William Weldon of Charlotte was treated for his injuries and has been released from the hospital.

Police say the shooting is believed to have been over seating and that Weldon and the shooter did not know each other.

Concord Police say they are still working on identifying the individual responsible for the shooting.

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m.

