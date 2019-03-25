© 2020 WFAE
Local News

Police Identify Man Shot At Concord Mills Movie Theater

WFAE | By Sarah Delia
Published March 25, 2019 at 2:14 PM EDT

The victim of a shooting that occurred at the AMC movie theater at Concord Mills Sunday night has been identified. William Weldon of Charlotte was treated for his injuries and has been released from the hospital.

Police say the shooting is believed to have been over seating and that Weldon and the shooter did not know each other.

Concord Police say they are still working on identifying the individual responsible for the shooting.

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m.

Local News
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia covers criminal justice and the arts for WFAE. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
