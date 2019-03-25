© 2020 WFAE
Woman Arrested, Charged In East Charlotte Homicide

WFAE | By WFAE
Published March 25, 2019 at 3:47 PM EDT

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have arrested and charged a 30-year-old woman in connection with a homicide that occurred Monday morning at a residence off Faires Road in east Charlotte.

Police have charged Shakeli Laquell Lewis with the murder of Deon Cortez Thompson, 21.

Officers found Thompson outside of the home while responding to an assist medic call for service. Police say he had "apparent trauma" and was pronounced dead on the scene. No further details on the cause of death have been released.

Lewis is in custody at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office and faces first-degree murder charges.

