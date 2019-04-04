Weekend In Entertainment: Charlotte Knights Opening Weekend

The Charlotte Knights take on the Durham Bulls Thursday night to begin their sixth season at BB&T ballpark uptown. Q City Metro Managing Editor Katrina Louis joined WFAE's Mark Rumsey to talk opening day in the Queen City and more weekend entertainment options.

Mark Rumsey: It's baseball season despite the wacky weather earlier in the week. Other than a baseball game, what can fans expect as the Knights open up another season in uptown Charlotte?

Katrina Louis: Well besides the gorgeous Charlotte skyline, there will be fireworks. Homer the Dragon — the Knights mascot — is celebrating its 30th birthday, so all the mascot's friends will be there for a celebration. And then, you know, the usual hot dogs and popcorn.

Rumsey:It's baseball, kind of speaks for itself, right?

Louis:Yes.

Rumsey: But as you indicated, the Knights are hosting Durham for a four-game opening series this evening through Sunday afternoon. So there's plenty of chances to get in on the opening weekend. Central Piedmont Community College kicks off this year's edition of Sensoria — a 10-day celebration of literature and the arts. What's that about?

Sarafina Wright / WFAE Katrina Louis

Louis: So it's like you said, 10 days across CPCC's campuses. So they'll have literature events, they'll have live music, they'll have theater and dance visual arts performances — something for everybody to enjoy. It's mostly free and it is open to the public.

Rumsey:And the name Sensoria?

Louis: The name reflects when the event first started. It was the Spring Literary Festival, so when they renamed it in 2006, they expanded it past literature.

Rumsey: Okay makes sense. On Saturday, Katrina, there are two festivals in Charlotte celebrating cultural diversity. One is a daylong event — the annual African-American festival. That's at Spirit Square in uptown. What happens there?

Louis:So that one, like you said, is just highlighting Charlotte's African-American heritage. There'll be food, performances and games. They're going to have a black history walking tour. Then there is also the multicultural festival — that's part of the Arts and Science council's culture blocks program. So that will be at Nations Ford elementary school on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Rumsey: Well finally on Saturday night, there is The Millennium Tour. Music for millennials right?

Louis:So, I'm trying to hold down my excitement for this. This [event has] some popular acts that were around in the early 2000s. So you have R&B group B2K, who's headlining. You have Mario and the Ying Yang Twins. People have been coming out in their best 2000 inspired wear for this, and I'm here for it. I'm trying to put my outfit together.

Rumsey:And when and where for the millennium tour?

Louis:So that'll be Saturday at Spectrum Center.

Rumsey: Well Katrina, from baseball to B2K, sounds like we've got a weekend shaping up.

Louis:We sure do. It's a lot happening in the Queen City.

Every Thursday tune into All Things Considered on WFAE 90.7 for our latest Weekend in Entertainment segment featuring voices from Charlotte's media scene bringing you the latest music, cultural and social events.

