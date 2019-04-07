Police Investigating 2 Weekend Homicides In Charlotte

Updated: Monday at 12:30 p.m.

Police in Charlotte are investigating two more homicides in Charlotte that occurred over the weekend.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 31-year-old Derrick Lamar Chambers was found dead from a gunshot wound a little before 10:00 Saturday night in an apartment on Barrington Drive in north Charlotte. A second male was taken to the hospital with what police describe as "non-life-threatening injuries."

Early Sunday police were called to an apartment complex on Delta Crossing Lane in east Charlotte. According to CMPD, 29-year old Teaun Bates was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead there. Police have made no arrests in either of these homicides.

The two homicides bring the Charlotte count to 37. CMPD says homicides are up sharply in 2019, according to quarterly statistics released Wednesday. There were 10 homicides in the first quarter of 2018.

