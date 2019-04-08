© 2020 WFAE
Local News

Confederate Monument In Durham Cemetery Defaced Again

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published April 8, 2019 at 12:22 PM EDT

A Confederate monument in a North Carolina cemetery has been vandalized again.

The News & Observer reports cement or another hard substance was smeared on the monument in Durham's Maplewood Cemetery. Durham police say the vandalism was reported Sunday.

This is at least the second time vandals have defaced the monument created in 2014 by the Sons of Confederate Veterans. In 2015, "Black Lives Matter" and "Tear It Down" were found painted on the monument.

Another Confederate statue was torn down in 2017 outside a historic Durham courthouse that now houses county offices. And last year, protesters tore down a Confederate monument named "Silent Sam" at UNC-Chapel Hill.

To the northwest, Winston-Salem recently moved a Confederate statue from the grounds of a historic courthouse that has been turned into apartments.

