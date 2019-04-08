Second Intentionally Set Fire In A Month At Charlotte Apartment Complex

No injuries have been reported in what police say is the second intentionally-set fire in a month at a northeast Charlotte apartment complex.

Firefighters responded to the Hunter's Point Apartments of Prospect Drive around 4:30 Sunday morning. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the fire caused an estimated $75,000 in damage.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation. No other information has been released at this time.

Update 2 Alarm Fire; 2100 Block Prospect Dr; fire was determined to be intentionally set; damage estimates are $75,000; any additional information will come from CMPD pic.twitter.com/jGwbM6Rmfb — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) April 7, 2019

Copyright 2019 WFAE