© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Second Intentionally Set Fire In A Month At Charlotte Apartment Complex

WFAE | By Marshall Terry
Published April 8, 2019 at 12:00 PM EDT

No injuries have been reported in what police say is the second intentionally-set fire in a month at a northeast Charlotte apartment complex.

Firefighters responded to the Hunter's Point Apartments of Prospect Drive around 4:30 Sunday morning. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the fire caused an estimated $75,000 in damage.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation. No other information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2019 WFAE

Tags

Local NewsCharlotte Fire Department
Marshall Terry
Marshall came to WFAE after graduating from Appalachian State University, where he worked at the campus radio station and earned a degree in communication. Outside of radio, he loves listening to music and going to see bands - preferably in small, dingy clubs.
See stories by Marshall Terry