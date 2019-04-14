Strong Storms To Move Through The Charlotte Region Sunday

Stormy spring weather is likely in the Charlotte region later today. Meteorologist Scott Krentz with the National Weather Service said an approaching cold front could trigger severe weather, with "pretty strong" storms moving across the area around 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

"We could have some strong winds and some large hail," Krentz said.

He added that the strong storms could start rotating.

"The rotating storms certainly can produce tornadoes as well," he said.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Mecklenburg and its surrounding counties, including Iredell, Rowan, Gaston and Lincoln until 8 p.m.

National Weather Service / Submitted There's a tornado watch issued for over much of upstate South Carolina.

There's a tornado watch for much of upstate South Carolina, including York and Chester counties, until 7 p.m.

Today's storms follow severe weather yesterday. Hail and high winds were reported around Morganton. Heavy rainfall moved across upstate South Carolina, flooding roads in York County.

This person is very, very lucky. 6 inches of water could cause a car to lose control & potential stalling. 1 ft. of water will float many vehicles. - 2 feet of rushing water could carry away most vehicles, including SUVs & Trucks #TurnAroundDontDrown #YCSONEWS #YOCONEWS pic.twitter.com/8H2DftY1RG — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) April 13, 2019

Krentz said with the ground saturated from yesterday's rainfall, isolated flash flooding is also a possibility in the Charlotte area throughout the day.

This is a developing story. Check back in for severe weather updates.

