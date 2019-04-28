Man Dead After Strong Winds Collapse Shed

High winds that whipped across the Charlotte region late Friday afternoon with gusts to at least 48 miles per hour are blamed for a death in Cabarrus County.

WBTV reports, a 28-year-old man died after the powerful winds collapsed a large shed he was working in on Zion Church Road. The sheriff's office confirms one fatality in the incident and says another person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have not released the man's identity.

In Gaston County, a woman says it's a miracle that she's okay, after Friday's high winds caused a large tree to fall onto her home. WSOC reports that Carolyn Barrow said she was in the living room of her home on Redland Road watching television when she heard a "loud boom."

A neighbor said Barrow and another person were trapped in the home briefly after the tree came down, before rescue workers could reach them using a ladder.

