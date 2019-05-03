Report: Suspect Detained After Lockdowns At Two NC Colleges

Updated: 5:08

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Officials say a suspect has been taken into custody and detained by police after two North Carolina colleges issued lockdowns in response to a report of a gunman on one of the campuses.



North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro issued an alert Friday saying a man threatened to shoot a female student. A&T announced shortly after 3 p.m. that a suspect had been detained and that its lockdown was lifted.



Nearby Bennett College, a women's college, initiated its lockdown in response to A&T. It has lifted its lockdown as well.



There were no immediate reports of a shooting or any injuries.



The lockdowns came three days after a gunman opened fire inside a classroom at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, killing two students and wounding four others.

—

A North Carolina college has issued an alert for students after reports of a gunman on campus.

North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro issued an alert on Friday saying a man threatened to shoot a female student. According to the school's webpage, the suspect was last seen running from a building on campus and toward the football stadium.

The school says it is on lockdown, and that exit or entry from the school is not permitted until further notice. People are being advised to shelter in place.



The alert comes three days after a gunman opened fire inside a classroom at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, killing two students and wounding four others.

Photo Source: Wikipedia

Copyright 2019 WFAE