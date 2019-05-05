© 2020 WFAE
Local News

Woman Found Stabbed To Death In Northeast Charlotte

WFAE | By WFAE
Published May 5, 2019 at 10:52 AM EDT

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a fatal stabbing last night in northeast Charlotte. According to CMPD, a woman was found on the side of the road at Denbur Drive and Bending Branch Road, off Albemarle Road at around 9:30 p.m.

Police say Audeja Sutton, 19, had multiple stab wounds, and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police have arrested Tylek Hamilton, 20, and charged him with first-degree murder. Hamilton is currently in custody at the Mecklenburg County jail.

Local News2019 Homicides
