Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West Fly In To Help Formerly-Incarcerated Charlotte Man

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West flew in to Charlotte Tuesday afternoon to meet with a formerly incarcerated man, according to an Instagram picture posted by the man's twin sister.

Azaria Algarin said in an Instagram post Wednesday that the Wests flew in to Charlotte with a doctor to have lunch with the family and "start the procedure of removing [her] brother's face tattoos."

Algarin said her brother, who she does not name in the post, served a seven-year sentence, and during that time had asked his sister and his mom for Kardashian West's address so he could write to her.

View this post on Instagram Kim, Kanye, Brother, Mom⁣⁣ •⁣⁣ Recently my brother was released from central prison where he served an accumulation of 7 years. Throughout my brothers time in prison he shared his dreams, aspirations, and goals with me- I always thought some were unrealistic & silly. ⁣⁣ •⁣⁣ He asked me for Kim’s address so he could send her a letter & I rolled my eyes & never sent it. Eventually my mom sent it to him so he would stop harassing us. ⁣⁣ •⁣⁣ Fast forward to yesterday. Kim flew in to CLT with her doctor to have lunch with us & start the procedure of removing my brothers face tattoos. Never in a million years did I think Kim would write him back (or even read his letter), fly in right after the met gala (not to mention her 4th baby is due at any minute), invest in our family & laugh / relate to us over the smallest things. ⁣⁣ •⁣⁣ I’m so proud of my brother for taking steps in the right direction. Our relationship hasn’t been the easiest- I pushed him away for years out of hurt for his absence, but yesterday was all the feels. I felt like we were children again & that he wasn’t gone for the last 7 years. Such a special day that I will forever cherish. ⁣⁣ •⁣⁣ #betterdaysarecoming #dream #goals #mentalhealthawareness #charlotte #bigbrother #love #family #kimkardashian #kanyewest A post shared by @ azariaalgarin on May 8, 2019 at 8:01am PDT

"I rolled my eyes and never sent it," Algarin wrote. "Eventually my mom sent it to him so he would stop harassing us."

The letter was answered by Kardashian West herself, Algarin wrote:

"Never in a million years did I think Kim would write him back (or even read his letter), fly in right after the Met Gala (not to mention her 4th baby is due at any minute), invest in our family and laugh / relate to us over the smallest things."

According to multiple reports, Kardashian West has been funding a legal team to help prisoners who are serving life sentences for low-level drug offenses. So far, her team has helped secure the release of 17 inmates.

Algarin said she's "proud of [her] brother for taking steps in the right direction" with the help of Kardashian West.

She said, "[Yesterday was] such a special day that I will forever cherish."

