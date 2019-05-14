Arson Suspected At 2 Rental Homes Owned By South Carolina Governor

Authorities suspect arson in a fire that damaged two Columbia rental properties owned by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.

Fire officials say crews were called to the scene just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. The fire was out just over an hour later, but officials say it caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to both properties and displaced at least a dozen residents.

Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says the fire has been deemed "suspicious," and police have released images of a possible suspect.

UPDATE: all occupants of both homes on Greene St got out safely. The investigation into the cause is underway. @ColaFire pic.twitter.com/oUMrutPrNt — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) May 14, 2019

McMaster and his wife, Peggy, own 20 homes around Columbia and rent many to students at the University of South Carolina. Tax records show the couple earns about $300,000 a year from the rentals.

