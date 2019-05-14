© 2020 WFAE
Arson Suspected At 2 Rental Homes Owned By South Carolina Governor

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published May 14, 2019 at 11:27 AM EDT

Authorities suspect arson in a fire that damaged two Columbia rental properties owned by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.

Fire officials say crews were called to the scene just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. The fire was out just over an hour later, but officials say it caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to both properties and displaced at least a dozen residents.

Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says the fire has been deemed "suspicious," and police have released images of a possible suspect.

McMaster and his wife, Peggy, own 20 homes around Columbia and rent many to students at the University of South Carolina. Tax records show the couple earns about $300,000 a year from the rentals.

