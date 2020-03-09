City Of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County Cut Nonessential Travel Over Virus Fears

The city of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County have canceled all nonessential business travel for their employees starting Monday because of the new coronavirus.

The city and county said essential business travel should only occur when business can’t be conducted without travelling. Those trips must be approved by department directors and assistant city managers.

They said that, if possible, in-person meetings should be replaced with conference calls or video conferencing.

The county said it recommends against traveling to places where there have been cases of “sustained community transmission.” And if an employee has been a country where the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention has issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice, they should not return to work for at least 14 days. The Level 3 countries are China, Iran, South Korea and Italy.

South Carolina officials have said there are at least six presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in the state. There are believed to be seven cases in North Carolina and seven in South Carolina.