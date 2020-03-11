SC Officials: New Coronavirus Case In Lancaster County

South Carolina health officials say there's a likely case of coronavirus in Lancaster County – making it the first in the Charlotte region.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control says a woman tested positive for COVID-19 – the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus – at a state lab. That brings the state's total number of "presumed positive" — meaning test results have not been confirmed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — cases to eight.

Two other cases in South Carolina have been confirmed by the CDC.

As of Wednesday afternoon, South Carolina had tested 51 people for the coronavirus.

North Carolina had six presumptive positive and one confirmed cases as of Wednesday evening.

Of South Carolina's cases, seven of them are in Kershaw County, northeast of Columbia.

The other two involve a woman in Charleston County and a man in Spartanburg County. Both of them had recently traveled to Italy, which is experiencing a large outbreak of the disease, according to health officials.

One of the people in Kershaw County, an elderly woman, was taken to a health care facility in the Midlands area to receive "a higher level of care," the state said Monday.