Local News
Mecklenburg Sheriff: Courts Should Not Issue Eviction Notices for 30 Days Due To Coronavirus

WFAE | By Michael Falero
Published March 16, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT
Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden
LOGAN CYRUS
Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden is asking the court system to stop issuing eviction notices for 30 days due to the coronavirus pandemic. He says evictions could further destabilize people’s lives at a time when schools and businesses are closed.

More than 30 people in North Carolina had been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, as of Monday.

"I, nor my sheriff’s office, want to put anybody out of their homes at this time," McFadden said. "We’re in a crisis. So we’re simply asking the courts to take a look at it.

McFadden said his department is required by law to execute out any evictions ordered by the Mecklenburg County's district courts. He estimated that there are currently 75 people who face upcoming eviction notices in Mecklenburg County, and up to 500 people across North Carolina’s largest counties who face eviction.

Michael Falero
Michael Falero is a radio reporter, currently covering voting and the 2020 election. He previously covered environment and energy for WFAE. Before joining WFAE in 2019, Michael worked as a producer for a number of local news podcasts based in Charlotte and Boston. He's a graduate of the Transom Story Workshop intensive on Cape Cod and UNC Chapel Hill.
