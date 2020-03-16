Mecklenburg Sheriff: Courts Should Not Issue Eviction Notices for 30 Days Due To Coronavirus

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden is asking the court system to stop issuing eviction notices for 30 days due to the coronavirus pandemic. He says evictions could further destabilize people’s lives at a time when schools and businesses are closed.

More than 30 people in North Carolina had been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, as of Monday.

"I, nor my sheriff’s office, want to put anybody out of their homes at this time," McFadden said. "We’re in a crisis. So we’re simply asking the courts to take a look at it.

McFadden said his department is required by law to execute out any evictions ordered by the Mecklenburg County's district courts. He estimated that there are currently 75 people who face upcoming eviction notices in Mecklenburg County, and up to 500 people across North Carolina’s largest counties who face eviction.