Local News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus news and updates about the Charlotte region, the Carolinas and beyond.

Gastonia Textile Manufacturer Leads Effort To Produce Face Masks For Health Care Workers

WFAE | By Michael Falero
Published March 23, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT
N95 respirator mask, which are in short supply during the coronavirus pandemic.
Food and Drug Administration

A group of textile manufacturers are coming together to produce up to 10 million face masks for hospitals and health care workers fighting the coronavirus. A Gastonia-based company is leading the effort.

 

The nine companies are shifting their production to replace depleted supplies of N-95 respirator masks with a new model recently approved by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. N-95 maks are in high demand because they effectively filter out water droplets that can spread the coronavirus from one person to another. Hospitals and health care facilities have struggled in recent days to maintain a supply of these masks and other personal protective equipment for their workers.

Gastonia-based yarn company Parkdale Mills leads the effort. The group consists of manufacturers that usually compete with one another. It includes well-known companies like Fruit of the Loom and Hanes, as well as Beverly Knits, also of Gastonia.

The group started work on Monday. In a press release announcing the effort, the group says it will ramp up mask production over the next five to six weeks, and expects the first deliveries to go out by the middle of this week.

The Carolinas
Michael Falero
Michael Falero is a radio reporter, currently covering voting and the 2020 election. He previously covered environment and energy for WFAE. Before joining WFAE in 2019, Michael worked as a producer for a number of local news podcasts based in Charlotte and Boston. He's a graduate of the Transom Story Workshop intensive on Cape Cod and UNC Chapel Hill.
