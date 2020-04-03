© 2020 WFAE
Business Manager Charged With Violating State's Stay-At-Home Order

WFAE | By Sarah Delia
Published April 3, 2020 at 1:02 PM EDT
cmpd-logo2.jpg
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department has charged a business manager with violating North Carolina’s stay-at-home order. 

On Wednesday April 1, CMPD responded to a community tip concerning a violation of the state’s stay-at-home order at the Cool Cave Day Spa on Monroe Road.

Officers advised the business owner and employees of the violation and encouraged them to voluntarily comply with the order. Several hours later, a follow up investigation showed the business was still operating as a massage and day spa. Again, the business was asked to voluntarily comply.

The next day officers returned to the business and determined it was still operating as a massage and day spa.

The on-duty manager of the business, 28-year-old Cheree-Alexia Hercule, was issued a citation.

CMPD is urging the community to voluntarily comply with the order. The department says it will enforce violations through citations and/or misdemeanor arrests. People can report stay-at-home violations by calling 311.

Click here for the latest coronavirus news on WFAE’s live blog.

Sarah Delia
