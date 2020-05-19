© 2020 WFAE
Coronavirus
Coronavirus news and updates about the Charlotte region, the Carolinas and beyond.

NC Attorney General: Scammers Will Target People In Debt

WFAE | By Catherine Welch
Published May 19, 2020 at 6:14 AM EDT
North Carolina’s attorney general warns that scams are evolving as the coronavirus pandemic unfolds. He expects the next wave of scams to target people who are in debt. 

The first wave of scams preyed on people’s fears of getting the virus, with phony tests and antibiotics. Scammers are currently pretending to be the IRS targeting recipients of stimulus checks and small business loans.

The Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy said it’s hearing from residents getting calls or emails asking people to “sign their check over,” or they are being told they are eligible to get a check when they aren’t.  Many of those being targeted are senior citizens, said the center.

Stein expects scammers will go after people who are in debt.

“And when that happens, and folks are a little bit desperate, that’s when scammers will pounce,” said Stein. “And they’re going to exploit your fear to say ‘I can make all of your debts go away’ when of course they can’t.”

Scammers are using phone calls, texts, social media posts – even going to door-to-door, said Stein.

He urges victims to call his office at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM and says it’s a long shot but sometimes they get the money back.

Click here for the latest coronavirus news on WFAE’s live blog.

