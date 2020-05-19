NC Expected To Begin Phase 2 Friday, Allow 50% Restaurant Capacity

The North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association on Tuesday evening released a document providing "interim guidance" from the NC Department of Health and Human Services that indicates the state will begin Phase 2 of its reopening Friday -- and allow dine-in service for 50% of the building capacity.

The PDF from DHHS was posted to the NCRLA website and dated May 22, outlining both requirements and recommendations for restaurants as the state enters Phase 2 of reopening from the coronavirus shutdown.

Among the requirements:

Restaurants can allow no more than 50% of the maximum occupancy as stated in fire capacity;

Tables and seating should be arranged to have at least six feet between parties;

High-traffic areas -- such as cash registers or places where customers wait to be seated -- must be marked with six feet of spacing;

Signs stating the reduced capacity and social distancing recommendations must be posted;

Routine cleaning of high-touch areas -- such as doorknobs -- must be performed.

Further recommendations include allowing no more than six people to sit at a table, unless from the same family or household; provide hand sanitizer; reduce condiments at tables; recommend face coverings to employees and customers when they must be within six feet of each other.

Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to announce full details of Phase 2 on Wednesday.

