Local News
Coronavirus graphic
Coronavirus
Coronavirus news and updates about the Charlotte region, the Carolinas and beyond.

CMPD Helps Remove Occupants Who Refused To Leave Days Inn

WFAE | By David Boraks
Published May 21, 2020 at 8:22 PM EDT
Long-term residents at the Days Inn on East Woodlawn Road waited for the water and electricity to be turned back on at midday Tuesday.
David Boraks
/
WFAE
Long-term residents at the Days Inn on East Woodlawn Road waited for water and electricity to be turned back on last month after the hotel tried to shut down.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to a Charlotte Days Inn on Thursday to remove people who refused to leave after the hotel was declared unsafe this week. 

On Monday, fire officials ordered the building on East Woodlawn Road evacuated when the fire alarm system malfunctioned. CMPD said some people were moved to temporary housing or left voluntarily, but others resisted. After several attempts in recent days, police and Charlotte fire officials removed the rest of the occupants Thursday around 4:40 p.m. 

The hotel has been at the center of a legal battle between long-term residents and the owner, OMS Ventures of Charlotte. The company has been trying to close the hotel after employees stopped working last month amid fears of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Some long-term residents stayed and won permission from a Mecklenburg County judge to remain temporarily. But hours after that order, problems were found with the alarm system. 

CMPD said representatives from Mecklenburg County social services and CMPD's Community Policing Crisis Response Team were at the hotel as people were removed. 

Police said everyone was removed without incident by 6:30 p.m., and there were no arrests. 

_

Tags

Local NewsCoronavirusEvictions
David Boraks
David Boraks is a veteran North Carolina journalist who covers housing, energy and the environment, transportation, business and other topics for WFAE.
See stories by David Boraks
