CMPD Helps Remove Occupants Who Refused To Leave Days Inn

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to a Charlotte Days Inn on Thursday to remove people who refused to leave after the hotel was declared unsafe this week.

On Monday, fire officials ordered the building on East Woodlawn Road evacuated when the fire alarm system malfunctioned. CMPD said some people were moved to temporary housing or left voluntarily, but others resisted. After several attempts in recent days, police and Charlotte fire officials removed the rest of the occupants Thursday around 4:40 p.m.

The hotel has been at the center of a legal battle between long-term residents and the owner, OMS Ventures of Charlotte. The company has been trying to close the hotel after employees stopped working last month amid fears of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Some long-term residents stayed and won permission from a Mecklenburg County judge to remain temporarily. But hours after that order, problems were found with the alarm system.

CMPD said representatives from Mecklenburg County social services and CMPD's Community Policing Crisis Response Team were at the hotel as people were removed.

Police said everyone was removed without incident by 6:30 p.m., and there were no arrests.

