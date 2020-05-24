NC Farmers Start Euthanizing 1.5M Chickens Amid Pandemic

Coronavirus outbreaks at meat processing plants are forcing North Carolina farmers to euthanize 1.5 million chickens, according to a state official.

Assistant Agriculture Commissioner Joe Reardon told Rhe News & Observer of Raleigh on Friday that this is the first time during the pandemic that North Carolina farmers have had to euthanize their animals. Reardon said roughly a third of the 1.5 million chickens already had been killed.

Agriculture officials said Thursday that 2,006 workers in 26 processing plants across the state have tested positive for coronavirus.

