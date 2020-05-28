© 2020 WFAE
Coronavirus news and updates about the Charlotte region, the Carolinas and beyond.

Cooper Acknowledges Record Number Of COVID-19 Hospitalizations

WFAE | By Michael Falero
Published May 28, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT
Gov. Roy Cooper speaks about the coronavirus at a press briefing on May 26, 2020.
NC Department of Public Safety
Gov. Roy Cooper speaks about the coronavirus at a press briefing on May 26, 2020.

 

North Carolina reached a record high in COVID-19 hospitalizations for the second day in a row Thursday. It also recorded its third-highest number of deaths in a single day. Gov. Roy Cooper and public health officials say they’re closely watching the state’s health trends as the state reopens in phases.

North Carolina now has 708 people in the hospital for COVID-19. It’s the third time this week the state has hit a new high in one of its key metrics for tracking the coronavirus outbreak. North Carolina also reported 33 deaths, the highest daily death toll since late April.

Number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in North Carolina on May 28th, 2020.
Credit NC Department of Health and Human Services
Number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in North Carolina on Thursday.

Cooper said at a press briefing Thursday he was aware of the spikes but is also watching the overall trends.

"We are concerned about the number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 continuing to go up," Cooper said. "This is why we’re in Phase 2 right now, and not opening everything up. This is why we think we need to stay in Phase 2 for a while, to see how these numbers go.

 

Many of North Carolina’s hospitals, including Atrium and Novant, have restarted elective surgeries and non-COVID-19 treatments. Those procedures reduce hospital bed capacity. Cooper says he is confident the state’s hospital systems have learned how to gauge their bed capacity, and are able to surge it quickly if the state experiences a spike in its coronavirus cases.

 

Click here for the latest coronavirus news on WFAE's live blog.

Michael Falero
Michael Falero is a radio reporter, currently covering voting and the 2020 election. He previously covered environment and energy for WFAE. Before joining WFAE in 2019, Michael worked as a producer for a number of local news podcasts based in Charlotte and Boston. He's a graduate of the Transom Story Workshop intensive on Cape Cod and UNC Chapel Hill.
