North Carolina Liquor Sales See 12% Jump During Fiscal Year

RALEIGH — Liquor sales in North Carolina have seen a 12% increase during the fiscal year that ended on June 30.

The Fayetteville Observer reports the jump largely came in March when Gov. Roy Cooper shut down bars and restaurants due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Charles Hill owns multiple liquor stores in the state. He told the newspaper that customers said they were purchasing high amounts of alcohol because of fears Cooper would also shut down liquor stores.

Liquor purchases by bars and restaurants have remained below normal levels as of June.

