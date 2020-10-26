© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

City Council To Vote On Safe Charlotte Recommendations

WFAE | By Sarah Delia
Published October 26, 2020 at 2:04 PM EDT
SAFE-Charlotte_web-banner.jpg
City of Charlotte
The Charlotte City Council plans to vote to adopt 6 main recommendations officials say will help make the city safer.

The Charlotte City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on adopting a plan that city officials say would reimagine policing and community safety.

For several months council and community leaders have worked to review services that they say can create a safer city. The result of that work is the SAFE Charlotte report which consists of six main recommendations.

The recommendations include allowing non-sworn officers to respond to low- risk calls such as noise complaints and reports of illegal parking. That will allow more time for sworn officers to focus on preventing crime and building community relationships. The proposal also includes offering incentives for officers to live in Charlotte and providing $1 million to help nonprofits address violence.

The report also addresses affordable housing by suggesting a Staying in Place program to help long-term residents remain in their homes. It also suggests utilizing a university or independent organization to evaluate certain youth programs on an annual basis to determine their effectiveness and how to best allocate resources.

Council is scheduled to vote to adopt the recommendations tonight and will also hear from residents.

Tags

Local NewsCharlotte City CouncilCMPD
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia covers criminal justice and the arts for WFAE. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
See stories by Sarah Delia