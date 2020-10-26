City Council To Vote On Safe Charlotte Recommendations

The Charlotte City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on adopting a plan that city officials say would reimagine policing and community safety.

For several months council and community leaders have worked to review services that they say can create a safer city. The result of that work is the SAFE Charlotte report which consists of six main recommendations.

The recommendations include allowing non-sworn officers to respond to low- risk calls such as noise complaints and reports of illegal parking. That will allow more time for sworn officers to focus on preventing crime and building community relationships. The proposal also includes offering incentives for officers to live in Charlotte and providing $1 million to help nonprofits address violence.

The report also addresses affordable housing by suggesting a Staying in Place program to help long-term residents remain in their homes. It also suggests utilizing a university or independent organization to evaluate certain youth programs on an annual basis to determine their effectiveness and how to best allocate resources.

Council is scheduled to vote to adopt the recommendations tonight and will also hear from residents.

