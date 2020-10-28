© 2020 WFAE
Local News

Hurricane Zeta Means Remote Classes For Several Charlotte-Area School Districts

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published October 28, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT
Hurricane Zeta tropical storm winds forecast
National Hurricane Center
The forecasted arrival times of tropical storm force winds. All times are Central.

Several Charlotte-area school districts, bracing for wind and rain from Hurricane Zeta, announced Wednesday night that students and staff will work from home Thursday.

Those districts include Gaston County, Iredell-Statesville Schools, Lincoln County, Cabarrus County and Caldwell County.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said it will decide Thursday morning whether any changes are needed. Most of its 140,000 K-12 students are still learning remotely; about 2,700 pre-kindergarteners and students with disabilities are attending in person.

Tags

Local NewsHurricane Zeta
Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
