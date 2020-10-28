Hurricane Zeta Means Remote Classes For Several Charlotte-Area School Districts

Several Charlotte-area school districts, bracing for wind and rain from Hurricane Zeta, announced Wednesday night that students and staff will work from home Thursday.

Those districts include Gaston County, Iredell-Statesville Schools, Lincoln County, Cabarrus County and Caldwell County.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said it will decide Thursday morning whether any changes are needed. Most of its 140,000 K-12 students are still learning remotely; about 2,700 pre-kindergarteners and students with disabilities are attending in person.

