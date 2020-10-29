Iredell-Statesville Students Stay Home Again Because Of Storm Damage
Iredell-Statesville Schools will be all virtual again Friday because of power outages and storm damage from Hurricane Zeta.
Employees are expected to report to work but the district advises them to use caution. Students will have extra time to finish their assignments because the power outages may interfere with their virtual work.
ISS was one of several Charlotte-area school districts that canceled in-person classes Thursday when the storm blew through the region.