© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Iredell-Statesville Students Stay Home Again Because Of Storm Damage

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published October 29, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT
ISS tree down.JPG
Iredell-Statesville Schools
Iredell-Statesville Schools declared a second day of virtual learning for students because Hurricane Zeta brought down trees and power lines.

Iredell-Statesville Schools will be all virtual again Friday because of power outages and storm damage from Hurricane Zeta.

Employees are expected to report to work but the district advises them to use caution. Students will have extra time to finish their assignments because the power outages may interfere with their virtual work.

ISS was one of several Charlotte-area school districts that canceled in-person classes Thursday when the storm blew through the region.

Tags

Local NewsIredell Statesville Schools
Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
See stories by Ann Doss Helms
Related Content