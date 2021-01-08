© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Longtime Gaston County Commissioner Joe Carpenter Dies At 84

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published January 8, 2021 at 11:50 AM EST
Carpenter Visitor's Center Dedication 3.jpg
Gaston County
Joe Carpenter speaks at the dedication of the Gaston County Visitors Center in 2016.

Joe Carpenter, who spent 22 years as a Gaston County commissioner, died this week at age 84.

Carpenter was a landscape contractor and a leader in the local Republican party, according to his obituary. He served two stretches representing western Gaston County as a commissioner, from 1988 to 1992 and from 1998 to 2016.

Carpenter was active in economic development, working with the Gaston County Economic Development Corporation, the Charlotte Regional Partnership and the Centralina Council of Governments. The Gaston County Visitor’s Center in Belmont was named for him in 2016.

Carpenter was instrumental in the creation of Gaston Family Health Services Inc. (now Kintegra Health) in 1991, according to a statement from the county. It addressed a local physician shortage and helped alleviate a growing burden on the county’s emergency department.

Carpenter was a lifelong Gaston County resident who was married to his wife, Gloria, for 65 years.

Want to read all of WFAE’s best news each day? Sign up here for The Frequency, WFAE’s daily email newsletter, to have our top stories delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Local NewsGaston County
Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
See stories by Ann Doss Helms