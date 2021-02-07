Jan. 31-Feb. 6, 2021: The Week In Review From WFAE

A Quiet — But Busy — Week

Was this past week the quiet before the storm, so to speak? Sure, there was a lot of news, but things were a bit slower, a bit calmer than perhaps we've grown accustomed to over the last year. It's OK to stop and breathe for a minute. The headlines will be coming at you full-speed soon enough: The Super Bowl is tonight, after all, and former President Trump's second impeachment trial starts Tuesday.

(We'll have live coverage of that trial on air and online, by the way.)

The news may not have been especially hectic this past week, but there was still an awful lot of it. Two intertwined stories dominated the narrative: the rush to vaccinate people against COVID-19 and the rush to make schooling seem as normal as possible as soon as possible.

More than 1.2 million COVID-19 vaccines have been given in North Carolina. More than 90,000 of them have been in Mecklenburg County, including roughly 19,000 people who have gotten their second doses. But the debate over how — and to whom and when — doses are given continues.

People with intellectual and developmental disabilities, for example, are at higher risk of dying from COVID-19. On top of that, many of them have suffered from increased social isolation. But they're near the back of the line for vaccinations in North Carolina. Some advocates want that to change.

"We know it's not going to happen overnight, but right now, people aren't even going to be allowed to make an appointment for months," said Melinda Plue with The Arc of North Carolina. "We can't wait."

When it comes to getting shots to people who are currently eligible, North Carolina has been relying in part on mass-vaccination events, like those at Bank of America Stadium and Charlotte Motor Speedway. But that's not a strategy that's working for residents who can't leave their homes due to illness or disability — or those who struggle with transportation. In absence of a statewide plan for how to help those residents, individual counties are coming up with their own strategies.

Meanwhile, there's some disparity in which eligible residents are actually getting the vaccine. Roughly 71% of the first doses in Mecklenburg County had been given to residents 65 and up as of Tuesday. But African Americans, despite making up 26% of that population in Mecklenburg, had only gotten 17% of those doses. The county is trying to address that disparity, in part, with a vaccine equity plan that also aims to build up trust in the process.

CDC Mecklenburg County health officials are trying to increase the number of Black residents getting COVID-19 vaccines.

The fact that such a small portion of the general population has been inoculated prompts another big question: Is it safe for students — and teachers — to go back to class? North Carolina's top political leaders say it's time. In a bipartisan push this week, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican state Superintendent Catherine Truitt called for all local districts to open in-person classes.

"This crisis has negatively impacted students' mental health and overall well-being as well as their academic preparation," Truitt said.

But it wasn't a mandate, and some teachers and parents say that districts with higher levels of COVID-19 spread should wait longer. And it's unclear how crowded schools can safely make it happen, especially while observing social-distancing best practices.

School reopening remains a political issue, too. Cooper's announcement came a day after the Republican-controlled state Senate advanced a bill that would require all North Carolina districts to offer at least some in-person classes. All five of Mecklenburg County's Democratic state senators say they oppose the bill as is, with Sen. Mujtaba Mohammed writing that first he wanted to wait until "frontline staff at our public schools are vaccinated and we can ensure the safety of students and staff through social distancing."

The debate over reopening wasn't the only big school-related story this past week. The state's Board of Education spent an hour and a half discussing new social studies standards on Wednesday. The proposed changes, which covered how to address racism, oppression and gender identity, elicited thousands of emails to board members.

One letter-writer who supported the new standards said American society, "while offering the promise of freedom and justice for all, has also been built upon systemic inequality." Another, who opposed, wrote, "We don't whitewash history, but we don't rewrite it, either."

In the end, the board OK'd the new standards in a 7-5 vote.

@neonbrand A proposed new North Carolina social studies curriculum strives to include voices that have traditionally been left out and to help students explore struggles against oppression and injustice.

