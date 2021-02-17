At Least 30 People Displaced After Fire In South Charlotte

Charlotte firefighters say at least 30 people were displaced early Wednesday morning after a large fire at an apartment complex on the city's south side.

No injuries were immediately reported as a result of the fire, which broke out in the 2000 block of Stoney Point Lane just before 1 a.m. Images provided by the Charlotte Fire Department show flames jutting up from the roofs of several two-story condominiums as multiple firefighters worked to get the situation under control.

The department tweeted that the initial fire was "the result of a juvenile playing with fire." The department estimates the fire caused roughly $276,000 worth of damage. Stoney Point Lane is between South Boulevard and Park Road, a bit north of Sharon Road West.

Update: Correction; 2 Alarm Fire; 2 Story Condominiums; multiple families displaced; @RedCrossNCGC assisting; pic.twitter.com/GYn7gNUpCp — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) February 17, 2021

“It is really heartbreaking because we try to get an apartment last year and it hasn’t even been a year and we lost everything,” resident Keily Garcia told WSOC-TV. “So it’s really hard for us because we didn’t even have a year living there and we lost everything.”

The American Red Cross says it's helping the families that were displaced. They'll be able to use emergency funds from the Red Cross for lodging and food.

