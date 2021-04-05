Union County Shelter Distributes More Than $800K In Eviction Relief Funds

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Community Shelter of Union County has given out nearly $880,000 in assistance to help residents.

The relief funds fall into three categories: rent payment, utility payments and a combination of both. To be eligible for the help, applicants called 211 to apply for the program. Applicants were referred to the organization, which then required copies of leases, a COVID-impact certification and other documentation.

To be eligible for payment, landlords had to complete a federally mandated agreement. Although most landlords did sign the document, some declined.

“Most landlords were very grateful," said Liz Casana, eviction prevention case manager at the Shelter, said in a news release. "They had heard about potential funding but were surprised that they would receive any.”

Community Shelter of Union County officials say residents need this money to keep bills from piling up when the eviction moratorium ends on June 30.

