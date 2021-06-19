© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

We Want To Hear From You: What Are Some Of Your Biggest Memories From The Last 40 Years?

WFAE | By WFAE
Published June 19, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT
40th anniversary

WFAE is celebrating its 40th anniversary on June 29, and we'd love to hear from you, our listeners and readers, about what you remember most from that timespan. A lot has changed in both Charlotte and North Carolina since 1981: The Hornets and Panthers came to town (and the Hornets left and then returned), Harvey B. Gantt was the city's first Black mayor, Hurricane Hugo tore through the area, Bank of America made Charlotte its headquarters.

But what are some of your greatest memories from the 40 years — of Charlotte, of North Carolina and of WFAE?

Share below and we might include it online or on air.

Tags

Local NewsWFAE 40th
WFAE
See stories by WFAE