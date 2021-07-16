Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Mecklenburg County Spend $25K For Budget Dispute Mediation

Mecklenburg County and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board will pay $25,533 to the lawyer who mediated their recent budget dispute.

The CMS board requested mediation after county commissioners voted to provide $527 million and withhold $56 million of that until the district met conditions for providing data and a detailed plan for academic improvement.

The school board, which had asked for $551 million, said the total was too low to meet the needs of student and staff, and contended that county officials were exceeding their legal mandate by trying to take over education policy.

Mac McCarley, a former Charlotte city attorney, served as mediator. The matter was settled July 6 when county commissioners unanimously approved a settlement that provides CMS $538 million with no strings attached.

CMS officials say they received the mediation bill Friday. Under state law, each body will cover half the cost.