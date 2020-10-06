Nation & World

The city recorded zero new coronavirus cases on Monday, for the first time since June. "Now is the time to congratulate every single Victorian for staying the course," said the state's top official.
The president cast his ballot from his adopted home state before departing for rallies on Saturday in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin. More than 50 million Americans have already voted.
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was captured on cellphone video kneeling on Floyd's neck for several minutes, still faces a higher charge of second-degree murder.
Under the lockdown, nonessential retail businesses will be closed, and restaurants and bars will be takeout only. Residents are to stay within about a 3-mile radius of their homes.
The antitrust lawsuit against Google is the most significant action the federal government has taken against a technology company in two decades. Google calls the lawsuit "deeply flawed."
Saturday's events drew thousands of demonstrators, mobilized in opposition to President Trump and the likely Senate confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
NPR Politics has pulled out the major party presidential candidates' plans on key issues facing the country. Read our guide to their policies.
President Emmanuel Macron announced nightly curfews for Paris and other cities Wednesday, part of a wave of new coronavirus restrictions in Europe.
Virginia election officials said the problem, which was caused by a severed fiber optic line, was fixed after nearly six hours. Several politicians called for the deadline to be extended.
The victims of recent fighting in Helmand include a pregnant woman struck by a stray bullet. Peace talks continue, but the Taliban argue that an Afghan cease-fire should come as the talks conclude.
While the outcome of Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation to the Supreme Court is not in doubt, senators remain at odds over the decision to advance a nomination so close to a presidential election.
Republicans have challenged state laws that they say will lead to voter fraud. The judge said the Trump campaign's concerns were mere speculation. In reality, voter fraud is extremely rare.
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with journalist Heather Cabot about her latest book, The New Chardonnay: The Unlikely Story of How Marijuana Went Mainstream.