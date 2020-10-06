© 2020 WFAE
Nation & World

People enjoy eating outdoors on Wednesday in Melbourne, Australia. Lockdown restrictions in the city were lifted after 111 days, allowing people to leave their home for any reason.
'None Of This Has Been Easy': Melbourne, Australia, Ends Its 111-Day Lockdown
Reese Oxner
The city recorded zero new coronavirus cases on Monday, for the first time since June. "Now is the time to congratulate every single Victorian for staying the course," said the state's top official.
Boeing will be laying off thousands of additional employees as the airplane manufacturer continues to lose money due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Citing 'Devastating' Pandemic Impact, Boeing To Lay Off 7,000 More Workers
David Schaper
The Voice of America building is pictured in Washington in July.
U.S. Agency Targets Its Own Journalists' Independence
David Folkenflik
