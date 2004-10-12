Urban Renewal Comes to Chicago's Bronzeville

What Harlem is to New York City, Bronzeville was to Chicago. It was considered a Midwest center of African-American culture in the first part of the 20th Century. On any given day, it was not uncommon to spot notable figures of the "Harlem Renaissance," such as writer Langston Hughes and singer Ella Fitzgerald, in the neighborhood. But over time, the elegant grand boulevard of Bronzeville -- like the community itself -- gave way to decay. Now with an influx of mainly black professionals in the area, Bronzeville is experiencing an economic revival. But that is being greeted with ambivalence by many longtime residents. From Chicago, Monique Caradine reports.

Copyright 2004 NPR