Army Sec. Says A Temporary Fence Is Going Up Around U.S. Capitol

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy announced Thursday that a "7-foot non-scalable fence" is being erected around the U.S. Capitol, and it will be in place for at least the next 30 days.

McCarthy also announced 6,200 members of the National Guard will deploy to the National Capital region by this weekend.

He made his remarks at a press briefing with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Acting Police Chief Robert Contee.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.