Nation & World

What Are You Most Excited For In A Post-Pandemic World? Tell Us About It

By Jonaki Mehta
Published January 19, 2021 at 2:30 PM EST
With COVID-19 vaccines being rolled out, our hopes and dreams of life after a pandemic are one step closer to reality. We want to hear what you are most excited for in a post-pandemic world.
Hugs, travel and seeing the smiling faces beneath one another's masks are just a few of life's pleasures many of us have lost during the pandemic. But with vaccines being rolled out, those dreams are a step closer to reality.

So, we want to know: what are you most excited for once the pandemic is over? It could be hugging your family again, dating in-person, seeing your favorite musician perform in a crowded room or finally going on that trip you'd originally planned for 2020. Big or small, tell NPR'sAll Things Consideredwhat you're most excited about in a post-pandemic world.

Your response may be used in an upcoming story, on-air or online, and a producer may contact you to follow up on your response. Share your thoughts with us below.

Your submission will be governed by our generalTerms of UseandPrivacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Jonaki Mehta
Jonaki Mehta is a producer for All Things Considered. Before ATC, she worked at Neon Hum Media where she produced a documentary series and talk show. Prior to that, Mehta was a producer at Member station KPCC and director/associate producer at Marketplace Morning Report, where she helped shape the morning's business news.