Tiger Woods Injured In Roll-Over Vehicle Accident, LA County Sheriff Says

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods was injured in an automotive accident early Tuesday morning in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The extent of his injuries was not immediately clear.

The sheriff's department said Woods, 45, was driving the only vehicle involved in the collision, and the vehicle rolled over. "Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the 'jaws of life' by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries," the department said in a statement.

Woods was alone in the vehicle when it crashed between Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. Authorities said the vehicle "sustained major damage."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.